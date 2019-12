OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Red Cross is helping an Ogden family after their home caught fire Tuesday.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. near 650 15th St.

The homeowner said the fire started from a fireplace in the living room.

By the time crews got there, they say they saw smoke coming from out the front of the home.

Luckily, the people inside made it out.

The damage is estimated around $50,000 to the home, fire crews say.

