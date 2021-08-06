Ogden domestic violence call leads to police getting little girl a birthday cake

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A reported domestic violence incident ended in an impromptu birthday party with police Thursday.
Ogden officers Jared Nielsen and Katelyn Abrego responded to a home the night of Aug. 5 due to a domestic violence call, police shared in a Facebook post.
Upon investigating the incident, the officers learned that it was the birthday of an 8-year-old girl.
Without wasting any time, officer Nielsen called his colleague, officer Joseph Wilson, who dropped everything, went to the store, and purchased a cake and gift for the girl.
Photos of the event show the officers celebrating the night with the kids.
“Our officers love our community and we love our officers,” Ogden police said in the post.