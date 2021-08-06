Ogden domestic violence call leads to police getting little girl a birthday cake

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A reported domestic violence incident ended in an impromptu birthday party with police Thursday.

Ogden officers Jared Nielsen and Katelyn Abrego responded to a home the night of Aug. 5 due to a domestic violence call, police shared in a Facebook post.

Upon investigating the incident, the officers learned that it was the birthday of an 8-year-old girl.

Without wasting any time, officer Nielsen called his colleague, officer Joseph Wilson, who dropped everything, went to the store, and purchased a cake and gift for the girl.

Photos of the event show the officers celebrating the night with the kids.

Courtesy: Ogden Police

Courtesy: Ogden Police

“Our officers love our community and we love our officers,” Ogden police said in the post.