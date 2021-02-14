Ogden Crews mitigate house fire, Saturday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rushed to an Ogden home on reports of a possible fire, Saturday.

On February 13, the Ogden City Fire Department was dispatched to 559 north and 1050 east Eccles avenue on reports of smoke coming from an attic.

According to the department, the crews quickly mitigated fire conditions, containing it to the attic space.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $ 50,000 at this

time” shares Ogden City Fire.

Reports indicate 20 Firefighters from Ogden City Fire Department and Northview Fire Department responded with four engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, two ambulances, one Deputy Fire

Marshal and the Battalion Chief.

There were no injuries associated with this incident.