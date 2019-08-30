Ogden couple accused of restraining teenage girl with chains, withholding food as ‘discipline’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Ogden couple was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Kimberly Marie Tutt, 35, and Trevor Jordan Tutt, 33, are accused of chaining a teenage girl at night and withholding food as a form of punishment.

Ogden police said they interviewed the teen who “described being chained up a night with a chain on her wrist since she was in 7th grade.”

According to a probable cause statement, the girl described a recent incident when Kimberly Tutt chained her to a bed in a motel room and forced her to lay under the bed with only about 7 inches of clearance for about 12 hours.

Police also said food has been withheld from the girl. Documents state the couple admitted withholding food is used a form of discipline, but they claim the girl “was not being starved.”

The investigating officer noted in the probable cause statement that the girl “seemed small for her age.”

Documents state the couple referred to the treatment of the girl as “discipline,” and investigators believe it has been going on for many years.

Kimberly Tutt was booked in the Weber County Jail on three counts of child abuse. Trevor Tutt was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: