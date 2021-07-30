Ogden cop wins use of a brand new truck as First Responder of the Year

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police Officer Zach Nold won a new 2021 Ford F-150 at Young Ford Ogden’s First Responder of the Year event.

Nold’s name was picked out of a policeman’s hat by the dealership’s General Manager Curtis Groft and as such, he will be able to cruise around town with a specially-branded, blue truck, emblazoned with “First Responder of the Year,” for a year, free of cost.

The drawing took place at the car lot following a short parade on Wall Ave. in Ogden. The event was attended by the city’s mayor, Mike Caldwell, and Police Chief Eric Young.

“This is one of my favorite events I’ve done and I’ve been with Young Automotive for 15 years,” Groft explained to the crowd.

This is the event’s second year of existence, according to Young Automotive.