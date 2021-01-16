Ogden City to take safety measures ahead of inauguration

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police Department’s Chief shares his response to Governor Cox’s emergency declaration in a video statement, Friday.

Ahead of potential protests, Governor Spencer Cox has placed Utah under a state of emergency until next week. While people have a right to free speech, officials will not tolerate violence.

On January 15, Ogden Police Chief Eric Young shares his thoughts on the new orders placed by Utah’s new Governor.

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S., and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It’s starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world’s conflict zones. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“Governor Cox has issued a state of emergency that begins January 15 and runs through January 21, due to the threats and the violent protests in connection to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, ” says Young. ” The Ogden Police Department has a strong capacity in our area tactical analysis center (ATAC) to monitor and quickly identify threats to Ogden City citizens and its infrastructure.”

The emergency declaration comes as the state anticipates civil unrest and potential protest the days leading up to the inauguration.

The FBI told ABC4 News Thursday that they haven’t heard of any specific threats around potentially armed protests.

“This executive order is kinda preempting what could possibly be civil unrest,” shares Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street. “The authority given to the [Utah] Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety in being able to make certain calls when it comes to closures…”

Street says this declaration allows officials to do what’s necessary to keep law and order.

According to Ogden Police Chief Eric Young, ATAC also partners with both state and federal agencies to ensure that the team has the latest and most relevant intelligence information.

“The ATAC has not identified any threats, concerns, or risks in Ogden City or surrounding communities. Although no specific risks have been identified, Ogden City and the Ogden City Police Department is planning and staffing for all risks that may emerge,” he continues. “The Ogden Police Department works in conjunction with all our law enforcement partners in Weber County to ensure that our citizens are safe, and public and private property are protected.”

The Ogden Police Department then emphasizes their respect and protection of the constitutional rights of citizens to peacefully assemble and protest.

“However, we will immediately enforce all applicable Utah State Laws, Ogden City ordinances, anytime protest activities become violent, threatening, or causes damages to public or private property,” the chief informs.

President-elect Joe Biden is anticipated to be inaugurated on Wednesday, January 20. Opening remarks will begin around 11:30 a.m., and Biden will be sworn in around 12 p.m., as mandated by the 20th amendment to the Constitution, which states, “the terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January.”