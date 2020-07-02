Ogden City cuts budget due to COVID-19 pandemic

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Employees for Ogden City won’t be getting raises next year after budget cuts. However, city mayor Mike Caldwell says he’s proud to say the city won’t have to make lay-offs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the city financially, which is why, Mayor Mike Caldwell says, no city employees will get raises.

“This is one of the most difficult budgeting processes we’ve ever had because, we just don’t know so much,” said Caldwell.

The city website states in previous years, the city increased employees’ salaries based on merit and cost of living, but that won’t happen this year.

“Our number one priority was to keep everybody’s position, that they felt safe and secure in their positions,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says another challenge for the city is no solid data has been reported on the economic impact of the pandemic yet.

“Sales tax data and a lot of our data for budgets is a couple of months behind and we didn’t know what it looked like, all of our downtowns were ghost towns for a couple of months and we didn’t know what that was going to look like,” he added.

Mayor Caldwell says mental health is also a major concern for the city.

“We’ve seen an uptick in 9-1-1 calls, where people do need help,” he added.

Daily meetings with the health department and school district have become the new norm.

“Everybody’s in this together, there’s not one answer that any city in the United States has been able to put together, but we have a great collaborative working environment here and we just hope to make good data driven decisions,” said Caldwell.

The city council approved six new grant-funded positions that are focused on public safety. Five of the positions are under the Ogden Police Department. The council also decided not to change property tax rates.