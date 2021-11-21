Ogden Christmas Village 2021 kicks off, free parade and fireworks

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – With the holiday season in full swing, gather your friends and loved ones for holiday lights and plenty of cheer.

The Ogden Christmas Village 2021 will be making its grand debut this year on Sunday, November 27th. The village is free to the public.

On opening night, visitors will be treated to visual delights such as a Santa Run, an electric light parade, and holiday fireworks to end the evening with a sparkle.

(Courtesy of Ogden Christmas Village)

(Courtesy of Ogden Christmas Village)

(Courtesy of Ogden Christmas Village)

Every year, rows of vendors set up shop at the Christmas Village offering goodies and trinkets galore. Children who’d like to visit Santa Claus can do so every weekday night. Mrs. Claus even offers free guided tours of the village to children throughout the day.

Holiday lights will be illuminated every evening starting at 5 p.m. and will stay lit up until midnight. Santa Claus meet-and-greets are free, as well.

To check out the full event information or to schedule a guided tour with Mrs. Claus, click here.