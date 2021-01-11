Ogden ceiling fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The cause of an Ogden residential fire remains under investigation.

According to Ogden City Fire, crews were called to a home in the 600 block of 23rd Street shortly after 9:20 a.m. for a report of light smoke coming from the ceiling inside.

Upon arrival, Ogden City Fire crews were able to quickly mitigate fire conditions.

Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a wall and moved to the attic. The fire was contained to that area.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damages, is still under investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

In total, 17 firefighters from Ogden City and Roy Fire Departments responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, two ambulances, a deputy fire marshal, and the Battalion Chief.