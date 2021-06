OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Canyon is set to close overnight on Wednesday, June 30.

UDOT will close the canyon between 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are installing primary support beams spanning the bridge over the Ogden River.

During this time motorists will need to use alternate routes, because of the full canyon closure.

UDOT states the canyon will be open during the daytime hours.