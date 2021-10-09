Ogden bicyclist killed after crashing into semi-truck

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a semi-truck on Friday evening.

The Ogden City Police Department has identified the victim as a 66-year-old male.

Police say the incident happened when a semi-truck with a loaded trailer was traveling southbound in the 1400 block of Wall Ave. The victim was riding his bicycle in the same direction along the center turn lane.

Authorities say the incident happened when the cyclist turned his bike into the semi-truck’s side as it drove past him. The man was knocked off his bicycle and killed.

When police arrived, the man was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The truck driver was not injured during the incident.

Traffic was closed in the area to allow police and crews to clear the scene.