Ogden bakery hoping to rebound from devastating fire: How you can help

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A family in northern Utah is hoping to rebound after a devastating fire destroyed their business, which has been serving the community for over eight decades.

At around 10 p.m. Monday night, Ogden Fire crews were called to reports of a structure fire on the 2500 block of Monroe Boulevard. When units arrived, they report smoke and fire were rising from the roof of Topper Bakery.

After finding the fire was in the attic space, crews took a defensive attack on the blaze. Fire officials say the building is a total loss, causing an estimated $250,000 in damages. Below is a slideshow of images of Topper Bakery, charred and boarded up.

Topper Bakery of Ogden, Utah, charred and boarded up after an overnight fire. Officials have determined the building is a total loss. (ABC4)

For 82 years, Topper Bakery has served the Ogden community after being founded by Harry DeRyke. Early Tuesday morning, owners posted to Facebook, saying, “It is with a sad heart that I report that Topper Bakery caught on fire late last night! They are still trying to figure out the damages and what happened. Needless to say we will not be open for business for a while. Thank you for all of your support over the years! We will keep you posted on what is going on and when we can reopen. Sorry for any inconveniences this will cause so many of our customers.”

Family members tell ABC4 they are struggling with the loss of the building.

“To me, it’s a little hard because it’s what I know. I’ve grown up here all my life,” manager and baker Lance Deryke tells ABC4. “They literally stuck me in a mixing bowl for babysitting.”

According to a GoFundMe created by a family member, Topper Bakery was started by Harry DeRyke, the son of baker and Dutch immigrant Marinus DeRyke. After establishing himself in the Salt Lake Valley, Marinus passed along the baking tradition to Harry. As a way to support his family at the end of the Great Depression, Harry opened Topper Bakery in 1939. Harry’s son Dave took over the business, running it until his death in 2020. Since then, his wife Valeen and Lance DeRyke have been at the helm for Topper Bakery.

No one was hurt in the fire. If you would like to help the family and Topper Bakery, a GoFundMe has been set up, you can view it here. An America First account has also been set up for donations, and Topper Bakery is accepting donations through Venmo. For details on the America First account and Venmo, click here.