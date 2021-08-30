Ogden Art Stroll offers a feast for your eyes and ears

Downtown Ogden Mural “You Belong,” by Cole Eisenhour. (Courtesy of Ogden’s Art Stroll) The Ogden Downtown Alliance and The MarketStar Foundation share the theme of “You Belong” as a core value – embracing the diverse backgrounds, ideas, people and points of view making up the vibrant fabric of our mountain town.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re a fan of art, strolling, music, and overall good vibes, head to Ogden this Friday for a cultural and visual feast.

The Ogden Friday Art Stroll takes place this Friday, September 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be hosted throughout various galleries and art spaces running along 25th street from Ogden’s Union Station to The Monarch.

A Community Art Show exhibit featuring work in the theme of “Sustainable Planet,” will be on view in the lobby of Ogden’s Union Station.

If you’re a fan of rock band, The Flaming Lips, you can check out an original piece by frontman Wayne Coyne at the Ogden Contemporary Arts.

A live outdoor concert by Boston-based concert-pianist Miki Sawada will be filling the streets with melodies starting at 7:30 p.m.

Weber State University’s Stewart Library will feature the exhibit, “Mi Vida-My Art,” where the artist, Pilar Pobil, will be present to meet guests.

Outdoor mural pieces by Don Rimx can be spotted on Grant Street between 22nd and 24th Street and by Cole Eisenhower can at the Marketstar Building.

Additional exhibitions will also take place at various galleries including Alaskan Gold Connection, Cara Koolmees Art Gallery, and the Eccles Community Art Center.

Art pieces by local Ogden artists will also be available to enjoy and purchase on site.

The Ogden art walk has been around since 1993 and aims to enrich the local community with access to art and cultural enrichment.

“Ogden City Arts’ mission is to enrich the lives of Ogden residents and visitors by ensuring access to visual, performing, and literary arts and arts education,” city officials say. “In supporting arts organizations and independent artists, Ogden City Arts works to connect the arts to daily life, education, and economic development.”