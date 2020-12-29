Ogden announces new police chief

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden has a new police chief after Chief Randy Watt announced his retirement.

Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell announced Watt’s retirement on Monday. Watt was named chief of police in 2016 after previously serving as the assistant chief.

Ogden Deputy Chief of Police, Eric Young, has been named the new police chief by Mayor Caldwell, pending advice and consent from the city council.

Young grew up in and around the Ogden area, later earning his degree from Weber State University. He has also obtained a Master’s degree in business and graduated from the FBI’s National Academy.

Young has nearly three decades of experience.