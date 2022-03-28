SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Fire officials are saying that most days this summer could be critical fire days following the dry winter.



Hot and dry conditions, paired with changing winds can increase the risk of fire getting out of control. Officials want to share tips to help people stay safe and prevent this from happening.



“This fire season is going to be severe,” Chief Eddie Hales, with the Spanish Fork Fire Department, said.



It was a busy week for the Spanish Fork Fire department. Chief Hales says that last week they saw five fires, three of which were controlled fires that got out of control. One of these was a fire in Lake Shore that firefighters worked around 12 hours to extinguish on Saturday, and then reignited on Sunday, they say due to smoldering. People in the area received minor injuries. 300 tons of hay and several vehicles were lost to the fire.



“What people need to understand right now is that the fuels right now in the low valleys and even in the foothills and into the upper elevations, it is tinder dry,” Hales said.



It’s important to be cautious because of these conditions. One thing is getting a burn permit because it alerts fire agencies you are burning, also gives you directions on how to safely burn and tells you what days you can burn.



Fire officials say to make sure that if you are doing a controlled burn, to be prepared with adequate water resources, stay at least 50 feet away from combustible materials and put a firebreak around what you’re burning.



And of course, constantly be aware of the wind.



“If it’s 90 degrees with no wind, you can likely put out a fire relatively quickly. 90 degree temps with 10 mile per hour winds, now you’re getting into critical fire behavior,” said Patrick Costin, with Unified Fire Authority.



Officials say when you follow these tips you should stay safe, but in some cases —



“Wind gusts and things that can pick up and take a fire that was previously controlled and all of the sudden it’s out of control,” Costin said.



In this case, don’t wait — call 911 as soon as you realize the fire is getting out of control.



Officials say it’s just as important to follow these tips when setting fires in your own backyard.



“Just be aware of when you’re lighting those fires that seem harmless and just expect that they could become harmful quickly,” Costin said.



In Grand, Emery, Washington, Kane, Iron, Beaver and Wayne counties, applications for burn permits are open from Marcy 1 to May 30 and from Sept. 15 to Nov. 15.



For all other areas, permits can be issued between March 30 to May 30 and from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Learn more at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality website.



