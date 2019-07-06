Officials warn against using explosive targets after target shooters cause three fires in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Target shooting is to blame for three fires in Utah County this week, prompting officials to issue safety warnings. Investigators said explosive targets, such as tannerite may have caused at least one of those fires.

Explosive targets are typically made through mixing aluminum nitrate and aluminum powder, ignited once shot with a rifle as the impact causes the components to react.

“A lot of people get entertainment out of that and I suppose there’s nothing wrong with that. But in some cases, it’s a fiery explosion. If the conditions are right nearby, it can start a fire, which it may have done yesterday for one of the fires in Utah county,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the Long Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon, Clay Pit Fire by Utah Lake, and a brush fire on West Mountain were all started by target shooting.

Sgt. Cannon said it’s not illegal to possess aluminum nitrate and aluminum powder separately. But it’s a different story when it’s mixed together as an explosive.

“There’s a state code that clearly states it’s illegal to possess it once they’re mixed. But there’s some uncertainty on how to approach it by officials because the way most people want to use them is essentially harmless,” he said.

Employees at local sporting stores said sometimes, they’ll pull products that can be mixed to make explosive targets off the shelves during the summer because of the fire hazard.

Investigators said the cost to fight the fires caused by target shooting can be “tremendous.” When asked what safety tips he would provide to those who choose to use explosive targets, Sgt. Cannon advises gun owners to stay away from them altogether.

“I don’t think I’m going to give advice to anybody to use it responsibly because in my opinion, it is illegal and dangerous and I wouldn’t recommend to anyone to use these,” he said.

He said an individual found responsible for starting a fire from target shooting could also face additional criminal charges for using explosive targets.

