Officials share safety tips after fire breaks out near Summit Ridge

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire officials are sharing tips for fire prevention after a brush fire broke out near Summit Ridge.

The fire started when a “navigation-challenged” bird hit a powerline that ignited the dry grass below, according to officials.

Officials said the fire which broke out on Tuesday was contained to about 5 acres and no structures were threatened.

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

Courtesy: Santaquin fire

The fire was reportedly out within 25 minutes.

With fire season approaching, here are some tips on fire prevention from officials:

Remove dry fuels from around your home and property.

Make sure trailers chains don’t drag (you’d be surprised how many miles of fires that chains will spark along the freeway)

Make sure that campfires are cold before leaving the area. That might mean poptarts for breakfast on pack up day.

Officials, however, had no tips to prevent a bird from causing a fire. They said with humor, “That bird thing though?! We got nothin.”

