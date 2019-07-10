Officials share safety tips after fire breaks out near Summit Ridge

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire officials are sharing tips for fire prevention after a brush fire broke out near Summit Ridge.
The fire started when a “navigation-challenged” bird hit a powerline that ignited the dry grass below, according to officials.
Officials said the fire which broke out on Tuesday was contained to about 5 acres and no structures were threatened.
The fire was reportedly out within 25 minutes.
With fire season approaching, here are some tips on fire prevention from officials:
- Remove dry fuels from around your home and property.
- Make sure trailers chains don’t drag (you’d be surprised how many miles of fires that chains will spark along the freeway)
- Make sure that campfires are cold before leaving the area. That might mean poptarts for breakfast on pack up day.
Officials, however, had no tips to prevent a bird from causing a fire. They said with humor, “That bird thing though?! We got nothin.”
