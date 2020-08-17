Officials seek info on poached bull moose

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about a bull moose that was illegally killed in Rich County in July.

On July 30, conservation officers received a report of a dead moose near Bug Lake in Rich County. When officers responded to the area, they found the carcass of a small bull moose less than 10 yards off the road.

DWR officers determined that the moose had been shot with archery equipment sometime between July 26 and July 28. There is not an open hunting season for moose during those times.

The DWR is asking that anyone that has information on this incident contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337. Any illegal wildlife activity can also be reported on the DWR website.

According to the DWR, officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife every year. In 2019, officers confirmed 1,080 animals had been illegally killed, valued at over $406,500.