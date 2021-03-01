Officials searching for porch pirate suspect in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Spanish Fork Public Safety Department is asking the public for help in locating a porch pirate suspect caught on video stealing packages in Spanish Fork.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a woman believed to be driving a white cargo van was caught on video stealing packages off the front porch of a home in northeast Spanish Fork.

If you recognize the suspect or the van seen in the photos below, you are asked to contact Officer Packard at 801-804-4700