Officials searching for body of fallen hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is trying to locate and recover the body of a hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Officials say the hiker is a 26-year-old man, but have not yet released his identity.

Officials believe the man was traveling the Wasatch Uintah Ridgeline Trail when he fell down about 200 feet at a 40 degree slope.

The man’s body was discovered by other hikers who were in the area near O’Sullivan Peak on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has sent a helicopter to retrieve the body as the terrain near the area is quite steep.

Search and Rescue officials say the trail is quite dangerous for hikers who are inexperienced.

