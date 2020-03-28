Officials respond to house fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Murray Fire Department responded to multiple calls around 3:30 p.m. about a fire and arrived to find a three-car garage completely engulfed in flames Friday, according to Jordon Petersen, Battalion Chief at the Murray City Fire Department.

The fire occurred at 1218 Brekenridge Dr., and crews were able to put out the fire in roughly 20 minutes before it spread into the home, Chief Petersen said.

Chief Petersen confirmed that there were no injuries reported, and the residents of the home were outside when crews arrived.

Officials said the fire started in a shed in the back of the house before extending to the garage. The fire did not extend to any other buildings or property.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information is received.

