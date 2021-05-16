Crews respond to 2nd crash in Filmore with 1 more trapped inside

FILMORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Fillmore, Utah Volunteer Fire Department was in for a busy day after getting dispatched to another vehicle crash Sunday.

According to the Fillmore, Utah Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to an area near dry fields for reports of a vehicle crash on May 16 around 2:12 p.m.

Firefighters tell ABC4 that as crews arrived on scene, two individuals were believed to be inside the vehicle, one of them being trapped.

Sources say rescue crews were able to safely extract the patient that was trapped and EMS crews transported them to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time what caused the collision and what the current condition of the victims are.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.