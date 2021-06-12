Officials offers water conservation reminder amid extreme drought

UTAH (ABC4) – With the summer heat tackling the Beehive State and adding tension to current drought conditions, the Utah Division of Water Resources is reminding Utahns to be smart with water conservation.

“We need everyone to be hardcore waterwise,” shares UDWR.

The majority of Utah is currently experiencing an exceptional drought, the highest level of drought that the U.S. Drought Monitor uses in their classification system.

According to officials, it is essential for citizens to water their plants enough to survive and not just “thrive”.

“Due to the severe drought, we recommend watering two times per week in Northern Utah and three times a week in Southern Utah to help extend the water supply,” they add.

The Utah Division of Water Resources states that the goal during extreme drought isn’t lush landscapes but rather survival watering to keep high-value plants alive like trees, shrubs and flowers.

“Grass is resilient and can survive with as little as one inch of water a month,” the division states.

According to officials, though the grass may showcase discoloration. It will enter dormancy during times of drought and high temperatures but will recover when conditions improve.

For a deeper dive into water conservation, view ABC4’s Weekly Utah Drought Guide.