Officials offer reward for information about Latter-day Saint meetinghouse fire

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified fire Authority and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are announcing a reward for information about a church fire in Cottonwood Heights.

UFA and the ATF have announced up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting a fire at the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Cottonwood Heights.

UFA said they responded to a fire at the church building on 3625 East Doverhill Drive on July 14 at 2:45 a.m.

Photo: Unified Fire Authority

The damage done to the building is estimated at $800,000, according to fire officials.

Unified Fire Arson-Bomb Squad, Cottonwood Heights Police Department, and ATF said they are investigating the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Unified Fire Authority tip line at 801-743-7100, CWHPD at 801-840-400 or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app.

