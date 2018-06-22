Officials: Monviso Fire is 75% contained

SUMMIT COUNTY (News4Utah)- UPDATE: Fire officials reported the Monviso Fire was 75 percent contained on Monday, June 25.

Crews aggressively attacked a fire in the Uinta Mountains Thursday.

Utah fire officials said the wildfire, named the Monviso Fire, is visible from Mirror Lake Highway and is located about 30 miles south of Evanston.

It burned an estimated 65 acres and crews reported it was 5 percent contained Friday.

Helicopters, air tankers, and hotshot crews responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials said Mirror Lake Highway and all campgrounds are open.