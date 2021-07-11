Officials issue Mantua Reservoir warning advisory

MANTUA, Utah (ABC4) – Officials have issued a warning advisory for the Mantua Reservoir.

According to the Bear River Health Department as of July 6, a warning advisory has been given to the Mantua Reservoir after samples collected showed high cyanobacteria cell-count densities.

Officials say the department since then has posted signs around the reservoir to alert the public about the warning advisory.

For those in the area, here are five tips to stay safe according to the Bear River Health Department:

Don’t swallow water when swimming

Wash hands with clean water before eating or preparing food

Clean fish well and discard the guts

Keep animals away

Recognize the signs of a bloom, and when in doubt, stay out

Officials say algae may move or disperse depending on temperature, wind and weather.

Contact the Utah Poison Control Center if you or your animals have unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning at 1-800-222-1222.

Visit habs.utah.gov for more information. To report an algae bloom call 801-536-4123.