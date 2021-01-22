Officials battle deadly flames, Logan City man dies

LOGAN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active house fire out of Logan City kills one person, Friday.

On January 22, Logan City Firefighters rush to the scene of 200 south and 60 east on reports of a house fire around 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews immediately began dousing the home and began to investigate the scene.

“The fire has resulted in at least one fatality,” informs the Logan City Fire Department.

In coordination with the State Fire Marshall’s office and Logan City Fire, 200 south between Main Street and 100 east will be closed until further notice.

