Officer’s use of deadly force justified in Holladay August 2020 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An officer’s use of deadly force against a suicidal man in August 2020 was justified.

Officers from Unified Police responded to a report of an armed subject, said to be suicidal, in a Holladay parking structure.

After attempting to negotiate with the man, investigators say Officer Dave Jarooscak shot him as he raised his firearm and pointed it at officers. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

While the officer’s actions were found to be justified, District Attorney Sim Gill says the incident brings into question other aspects, like if different training could have impacted the outcome of the incident.

