Officers share tips on preventing bicycle theft

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – As the weather prepares itself for warmer days, cyclists are out and about, and law officials have some reminders.

On February 22, the Sandy Police Department is reaching out to the public and shares tips on preventing bicycle theft.

According to the department, it is important to 1) have your bicycle registered. Having your bike registered is essential because, in the unlikely event that it gets stolen, you can prove to officers, the bike is yours.

But how do you register a bike? It’s actually very easy, all you have to do is visit the National Bike Registry. You could also self-register by recording the serial number and other descriptive info and storing it in a safe place.

Another tip the department shares is knowing how to ensure your bicycle is safe from and secure from potential thieves. So, make sure to purchase bike locks and make sure you know how to properly secure them.

The Sandy Police Department says it best to leave a mark on your bike, that can help identify it if in the unlikely event it gets stolen.

“Engrave or add identification to your bicycle,” they add.

The last tip the team shares is purchasing an anti-theft gps bike tracker. According to the department, the tracker is a resourceful tool in locating your bike if stolen.