Officers search for multiple suspects after Salt Lake City gunfire, 1 injured

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are on the lookout for multiple suspects after one man was shot at the Solara Apartment complex, Saturday.

On March 20, Salt Lake City Police officers were dispatched to the area of 748 north and 900 west around 5:30 p.m., on reports of a shooting.

According to the department, the shooting occurred after an argument broke out between a group of people. Officers say, one of three suspects then allegedly brandished a firearm and ending up shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg.

Official reports indicate the man was immediately taken to an area hospital for his injuries and he is expected to be ok.

Three suspects remain outstanding according to the Salt Lake City Police Department, two men and one woman.

A description of the alleged suspects is unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as more develops.