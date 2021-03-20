Officers search missing child out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Officers are asking the public to help locate a missing endangered child.

On March 20, officers search for 11-year-old Kevin Iteriteka.

It is believed by officials, Iteriteka was last seen Friday, March 19 at 6:00 a.m. near 3440 south and 200 east.

Iteriteka is 4’5″, 80lbs and has black hair with brown eyes.

It is unknown what Iteriteka was last seen wearing.

If located, or if you have any information, please contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at (801) 840-4000.