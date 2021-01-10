Officers search for suspects from Millcreek shooting, Saturday

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently on the lookout for four suspects associated with the Millcreek shooting, Saturday.
On January 9, Unified Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 4051 South State Street in Millcreek around 2:05 p.m.
According to officials, the shooting resulted in two victims with injuries. The suspects are believed to be four African-American males.
“Today, at about 2:05 PM, officers from UPD were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 4051 S State St. in Millcreek. The shooting resulted in two victims who were injured. The suspects are believed to be four African-American males in their late teens to early twenties,” reads a statement from UPD.
Officers say the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark blue Toyota Corolla.
“The driver side, back-seat window was shot out,” they inform.
If you have any information regarding this case call UPD dispatch at 801-743-7000 and reference case #21-3670.
