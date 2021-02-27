Officers search for suspect out of Bountiful City

BOUNTIFUL CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a theft case, Saturday.

On February 27, the Bountiful Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.

According to the images shares, the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shoes, pants and mask.

“Can you help us identify this suspect in a theft case?” they ask.

The suspect is believed to be driving a red four-door vehicle, based on the images shared.

If you know anything about this suspect, officers urge you to call 801-298-6000 and reference case number 21-511.