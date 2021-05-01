Officers search for missing at-risk Southern Utah man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk man out of Hurricane.

According to the Saint George Police Department, 74-year-old Phillip Russell was last seen May 1, around 12:52 p.m., near the MT. Caramel Junction 89 Highway in Kane County.

Officers describe Russell as a 125 pound Caucasian male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pale blue T-Shirt, and tennis shoes.

According to the Saint George Police Department Russell is believed to have special needs and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Officers share that Russell also drives a white 2001 Toyota Tundra, with a license plate X116RB.

Anyone with additional information is asked to dial 435-627-4300.