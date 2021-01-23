Officers respond to rollover in Garland, weather affecting roads

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are warning citizens to drive safer during the winter following a rollover on I-15 Northbound.

On January 23, The Garland fire Department informs drivers to stay safe as the winter weather affects roadways.

“With the storm here, please slow down and keep a good distance,” the department writes.

According to the Garland Fire Department, officials rushed over to reports of a rollover near 385 I-15 Northbound, this weekend.

Upon arrival it was discovered that the driver was was able to self extricate and walked away with no injuries.

As snow begins to fall, it’s important to be prepared when on the road.

With the weather now affecting Utah roads, local law enforcement urge drivers to slow down and take extra precautions when driving.

If its not snowing or raining then you may get worthless FOG! Visibility has dropped to 1/8 mile in Tooele where a little snow fell this morning and now the saturated air mass has nothing better to do than form fog. If traveling today be aware of sudden visibility changes. #utwx pic.twitter.com/FWYHfzKFHF — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 23, 2021