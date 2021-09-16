Officers respond to reports of firearms at Utah high schools on consecutive days

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In two days, officers from Ogden and Provo went to high schools after reports of a firearm seen on campus. Three students are now facing serious consequences.

On Thursday, students were sharing hugs of relief after a report of a gun pulled on a student during a fight at Provo High School in the afternoon. No one was injured and the reported weapon turned out to be an airsoft gun.

Provo High School

“I feel like today we were very fortunate that no one was injured,” says Provo Police Department’s Seargent Nisha King.

Officers from several neighboring agencies and the FBI zoomed to the school within minutes, clearing every room.

“Thank goodness for the technology that they have in the school because that also aided in the, in our ability to locate the individuals involved very quickly,” says Sgt. King.

“Airsoft guns now look like regular weapons so, again a weapon is a weapon. So we have to take it seriously,” she adds.

Ogden High School

On Wednesday at Ogden High School, Police say they removed a firearm from a teenager.

Officials say concerns from a school employee about a student’s behavior lead to a search finding the gun on campus.

Ogden School District released this statement to parents and ABC4 News:

Dear Ogden High School Families, School safety is our highest priority. For that reason we want to notify you of a serious safety concern. Today a school employee had concerns with a student’s behavior. School administrators were immediately alerted and intervened to provide support. This intervention process led to the discovery that the student was in possession of a weapon. This is a significant concern, as it deals with school safety. However, it is also important that we keep this incident in perspective; at this time we believe this to be a completely isolated situation and there is no indication that this individual had any intent to cause harm at our school. An intervention plan is in place and it will continue to protect school safety. Please remember that even when dealing with school safety concerns, we are required to follow student privacy laws. And please be watchful for things that seem unusual. When you see something, say something. It is always better to err on the side of caution when student well-being and school safety are concerned. Thank you for joining us in our commitment to safety at Ogden High School.

Officers in both cases are asking parents to talk to their children about the serious ramifications this has on students.

Officials from both school districts are coming up with plans for the students’ in question future education.