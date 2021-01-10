Officers respond to crash in Hoytsville, Saturday

NORTH SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – Officers respond to a near deadly crash in Hoytsville, Saturday.

On January 9 at 3:00 p.m., North Summit officers were dispatched to a crash near I-80 eastbound at mile marker 159, in the Hoytsville area.

Upon arrival, officers quickly extricated the driver and transported them to an area hospital.

“It turned out to be a very busy day for our firefighters. At 1500 (3:00 pm) we responded with Summit County EMS to an injury accident that required one patient to be extricated. This happened on I-80 EB at MM 159, in the Hoytsville area. No update on the patient’s condition,” shares North Summit Officers.

The cause and scene remains under investigation.

The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.