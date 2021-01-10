Officers respond to crash in Hoytsville, Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – Officers respond to a near deadly crash in Hoytsville, Saturday.

On January 9 at 3:00 p.m., North Summit officers were dispatched to a crash near I-80 eastbound at mile marker 159, in the Hoytsville area.

Upon arrival, officers quickly extricated the driver and transported them to an area hospital.

“It turned out to be a very busy day for our firefighters. At 1500 (3:00 pm) we responded with Summit County EMS to an injury accident that required one patient to be extricated. This happened on I-80 EB at MM 159, in the Hoytsville area. No update on the patient’s condition,” shares North Summit Officers.

The cause and scene remains under investigation.

The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power