Officers justified in deadly use of force in Oct. 2020 Herriman shooting

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two officers who shot and killed a suspect in Herriman last fall were justified in their use of force, according to the district attorney’s office.

In late October 2020, officers were called to a residence near West Stone Hayes Drive after a person notified dispatch that a man, whom she had a protective order against, was in the area.

The man was reportedly armed and driving erratically, causing concern.

When officers arrived, they reported hearing several gunshots before encountering the suspect.

After the man was found hiding beneath a van, officers demanded him to come out with his hands up. Officers noticed a gun near the man. As he appeared to reach for it, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says two officers discharged their weapons.

Ultimately, the man died.

After a multi-month investigation, Gill says they have determined the officers’ use of force was justified because the incident occurred within a residential area, shots had been fired, and the man had a firearm.

