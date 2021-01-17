Officers investigate scene of fatal collision, Sunday

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating a scene of a fatal collision out of South Salt Lake City, Sunday.

On January 17, a vehicle struck 47-year-old Lark Anderson as she was walking along a roadway near 3280 south and 900 west around 3:30 a.m; dying upon impact.

According to South Salt Lake Police Lt. Danielle Croyle, following the incident, the driver remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

Officials say speed has not been identified as a contributing factor and no arrests/citations have been issued.

