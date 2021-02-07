Officers investigate Magna shooting, 1 in critical condition

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating the scene of a drive-by shooting, after a suspect allegedly struck an individual leaving them critically wounded, Saturday.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler, one person was critically wounded and another person was grazed by a bullet, in an early morning drive-by shooting outside a pre-Super Bowl house party in Magna.

Officials say officers were dispatched to a home near west Cameron Glen Drive around 1:10 a.m., with reports of shots fired.

Cutler says, when police officers arrived, a group of mostly juveniles began leaving the home.

Official reports indicate that as police investigated the scene, a man possibly under the age of 21 arrived at St. Mark’s Hospital in West Valley City with a gunshot wound in critical condition. Officials say when his condition worsened, he was immediately taken to a trauma unit at another nearby medical center.

According to Cutler, the scene remains under investigation as they determine the cause and apprehend the alleged suspects involved.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.