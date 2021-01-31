Officers honor fallen deputy 7 years later, Saturday

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah officers pay tribute to a fallen colleague on the anniversary of his death, Saturday.

Sergeant Cory Blake Wride was killed in a line of duty in 2014. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s office, Wride had joined the team in 1994.

On January 30, 2014 investigators say, Wride attempted to retrieve a stolen vehicle from a Utah county couple. As officers tried to approach them, a gunfight then ensued resulting in the death of both Wride and one of the alleged suspects.

“From young and full of energy for his new career, to the experienced and respected veteran. Sergeant Cory Blake Wride’s example is his legacy,” the office continues.

As the years have gone by, it is apparent that Wride’s family, the community, and law enforcement from all around the country have made good on the promise to “never forget” the sacrifice Wride made.

“Please take a moment to give thanks for his service. We wish his family, friends, and brothers and sisters in uniform peace.”