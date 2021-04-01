Officers deploy spikes to stop driver in stolen vehicle in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A driver was taken to jail after being spotted driving a stolen vehicle Monday morning, Melody Cutler, Sgt. for Unified Police Department, tells ABC4.

According to Cutler, the stolen vehicle was first spotted by a Midvale officer at a Maverick on 7th East around 3 a.m.

Spikes were set up to stop the driver at 2nd West and 6600 South. The vehicle was spotted again at that location and fled from officers on North Redwood Road.

Officers then set up spikes again at 4100 South and Redwood Road. Sgt. Cutler says the driver stopped, refused to obey commands from officers, and was tased. The passenger in the vehicle was released.