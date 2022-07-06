BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement asked the public on Wednesday to not search the Lucin area where Dylan Rounds may have disappeared from.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department explained that there are no organized searches planned for members of the public to participate in that are supported or authorized by law enforcement.

The public searching the area has the potential to compromise the investigation, the sheriff’s department said.

The Rounds’ family shared the following statement Wednesday:

“As a family, we are not asking for or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds at this time. We request that everyone allow law enforcement to continue their organized investigation without any hindrance or interference, in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.”

On June 27, Dylan Round’s family increased its $20,000 leading to the whereabouts of Dylan to $100,000.

Dylan Rounds operated a farm near the town of Lucin in western Box Elder County and was last heard from on May 28 when he called his grandmother.

On Memorial Day weekend, his family arrived at the farm. They found his truck. It hadn’t been moved but his mother found it odd that it had been power washed.

His boots were found a short distance from the farm property and they’re now being analyzed. Box Elder Sheriff’s Department is now treating this as a missing person/criminal investigation, but there is no information as to why it is now being treated as a criminal investigation.

So far, three people have been questioned in the case. The FBI is also investigating.