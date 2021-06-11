Officer’s actions in deadly Holladay 2020 shooting justified, says DA

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office is releasing new details of a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in Holladay in September 2020.

On September 17, a motorcyclist was reportedly involved in an altercation at an intersection. A nearby Unified Police officer stepped in and when the motorcyclist allegedly brandished a firearm, the officer reportedly shot the man.

DA Gill says the man fired a gun at the officer and the officer’s partner.

The man was later identified as 49-year-old Eric Pectol of Layton.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, DA Sim Gill outlined the known details of the incident and determined the officer’s actions were justified.

