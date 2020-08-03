Officer injured, suspect dead in West Jordan shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect is dead and an officer injured during a shooting in West Jordan Sunday night.

Police responded to 2360 West 7680 South around 8 p.m. after a caller said they were following a vehicle of a relative of theirs that had been stolen recently.

That caller led officers to the area where the stolen Chevy Truck was and when they arrived, there were multiple people in the car who refused to get out.

At some point during the situation, one of the occupants got out of the car gunfire erupted between the suspect and officers.

One suspect died and one of the officers was shot in the upper shoulder area and lodged back in his shoulder. He is expected to recover.

Sgt. J.C. Holt said it is a very active scene and they will issue an update as soon as more information is available.

Holt said they were able to confirm the truck was the one stolen from the relative.

Stay tuned to ABC4.com for updates.