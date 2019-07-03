West Jordan motorcycle officer hit by SUV on Bangerter

Officer is expected to be OK

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – A witness says a West Jordan motorcycle officer was “lane filtering“ when he was thrown off of his bike during a collision with an SUV Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 9000 South and Bangerter Highway.

Officers pick up the pieces after a typical Wednesday morning suddenly turned dangerous in the eastbound lanes of 9000 South.

“There was a collision. Seems like kind of a side collision,” Sergeant J.C. Holt of the WJPD said. “Bike into the side of the vehicle, vehicle into the side of the bike.”

Officer’s motorcycle was lying in the eastbound lanes of 9000 South at the intersection of Bangerter Highway. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/5cVmwNars2 — Rick Aaron (@ABC4RickAaron) July 3, 2019

Jenny Perfili says it was the former. She was driving right behind a Gray Toyota Sequoia and saw the impact.

“To me it looked like he turned right into her,” Perfili told ABC4 News. “And he fell right in front of my car, basically flew off right in front of my car.”

Utah’s new lane filtering law, in place since May 14th, allows motorcyclists to split stopped vehicles but witnesses say traffic was moving with a green light at the time. Drivers stopped and rushed to help the officer.

“He was awake, he was conscious, breathing and such,” Sgt. Holt said. “But what it was reported to me is that he was a little bit rattled was not super coherent when he left, kind of stunned if you will.”

“He was bleeding from his mouth and he wasn’t very conscious at first,” Perfili said. “I don’t know if it was just shock or the trauma probably hitting. Luckily he did have his helmet on and I just sat there talking to him and told him to stay awake, asked him what day it was, if he was hurting anywhere.”

What was he saying?

“He asked me to call his wife,” Perfili said. “And I told him we’ll definitely get an officer to do that.”

Sgt. Holt said that the officer was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where he was recovering in fair condition.

Per protocol, the South Jordan Police Department is handling the investigation.

What others are clicking on: