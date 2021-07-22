Officer justified in 2019 shooting, killing man in handcuffs in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley City officer has been found justified in his use of deadly force after shooting and killing a man in handcuffs in the police station nearly two years ago.

In August 2019, Chad Breinholt was taken into custody after a witness reported he was intoxicated and causing problems at the place of business.

West Valley City Police, at the time, said officers responded and contacted Breinholt in front of the business. Officers say they determined that there was evidence that Breinholt was under the influence and that he had been driving a vehicle while in that condition.

Breinholt was taken to the DUI processing room at the West Valley City Police Department, located in the basement of city hall.

During the intake process, an altercation took place, authorities say. According to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Breinholt grabbed one of the officers’ gun and would not let go.

One officer – later identified as Sgt. Tyler Longman – then fired his weapon, striking and killing Breinholt.

During a Thursday walkthrough of the findings, DA Gill says his office has determined Sgt. Longman’s use of deadly for was legally justified. He adds his office is unable to meet the threshold to prove Sgt. Longman was in the wrong because the officer was faced with a situation in which his life and the lives of other officers were threatened by Breinholt’s actions.

