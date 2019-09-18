Officer-involved shootings in Weber County on the rise

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officer-involved shootings in Weber County are on the rise and a Utah organization is demanding immediate change.



ABC4’s Brittany Johnson obtained the following numbers from the Weber County Attorney’s Office:

2018 — three officer-involved shootings in Weber County. All three fatal.

2019 — five officer-involved shootings in Weber County. Three of them fatal, two of them non-fatal.

Six of the shootings during this timeframe have been ruled justified and two of them are under investigation.

Five of the eight officer-involved shootings involved Ogden City officers, one was Riverdale, one was Weber County Sheriff deputies, and an incident in Harrisville involved officers from North Ogden and Harrisville.

“They’re dangerous and they’re unchecked,” Carly Haldeman said when Johnson read her the numbers.

Haldeman is an organizer with Utah Against Police Brutality. She says she’s “not surprised” to find out five of the eight officer-involved shootings have taken place in Ogden. Haldeman says the police force uses “aggressive tactics.”

“I think it’s completely excessive, just like five officers shot by civilians would be excessive.”

ABC4 reached out to Ogden police on Tuesday but they declined to be part of this report. Police Chief Randy Watt touched on the issue last week with our reporter Rosie Nguyen.

“These are not easy situations for anyone to handle. There’s a misunderstanding. People think to some degree police can control an individual and therefore control an outcome of these events and we can’t. The individual involved is the one who ultimately decides how it’s going to end,” Chief Watt explained, back on September 13.

“These officers need to be trained to deal with people who are in desperate situations. Just like when they’re able to detain a mass shooter who went into Wal Mart in El Paso, TX,” Haldeman said.

Utah Against Police Brutality wants all police departments to initiate the following:

Every police officer wears body cameras

De-escalation training and accountability for failure to use that training

An elected civilian oversight, independent of the police chain command, to investigate incidents or accusations, and take action based on the results of their investigation

