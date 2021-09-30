Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Cedar City Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Cedar City Police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 4200 West block of 375 North.

“Initial information reported was a male subject had intentionally fired a handgun towards people inside the home,” police explained in a statement to ABC4.

Once officers arrived, officials say Brian Peters, 40, emerged from a home and “immediately presented a threat to officers,” a statement from police explains.

Shots were fired and Peters suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

Peters was transported to Cedar City Hospital where he remains in police custody. An update on his condition was not provided.

No other injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation at this time.

During the incident, homes in the immediate area were evacuated as well as a nearby elementary school, which was placed on lockdown, according to a statement from Cedar City Police.

Iron, Garfield, and Beaver Counties Critical Incident Task Force are working to find more information about the incident.