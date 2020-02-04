Police say man with gun killed in East Millcreek officer-involved shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) –Police officers shot and killed a man in front of an East Millcreek home Monday.

Unified police said officers responded to a home near 2500 East Evergreen on the report of a domestic situation with a gun.

Police said when they arrived, they encountered Marc Dominic Neal, 56, who police said was armed with a firearm.

Family members of Neal told ABC4’s Nick McGurk he had a history of mental health issues and was off of his medications. They said he became violent after consuming meth.

Police said “officers attempted for several minutes to de-escalate the situation and convince Neal to put the firearm down” before shots were fired. Neal was killed in the shooting.

Six UPD officers are now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol team managed by the West Valley City Police Department will continue to investigate the shooting.

